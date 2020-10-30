Exxon, Chevron to cut US jobs as oil industry struggles

NEW YORK (AP) – Exxon Mobil is slashing 1,900 jobs from its U.S. workforce, and Chevron plans to cut a quarter of the employees at Noble Energy as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Exxon said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston. The oil industry has been struggling all year after prices fell well below what producers need to break even. Exxon Mobil lost $680 million in the third quarter. The Irving, Texas-based oil giant brought in $46.2 billion in revenue, down from $65.05 billion during the same quarter last year. San Ramon-based Chevron lost $207 million, down from earning $2.9 billion last year.