Today is Friday October 30, 2020

Scoreboard roundup — 10/29/20

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2020 at 5:17 am
iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Atlanta 25, Carolina 17

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

