Sacha Baron Cohen donates $100k to “Borat 2” breakout star Jeanise Jones

Courtesy of Amazon Studios(OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.) — Sacha Baron Cohen is paying it forward to Borat 2 breakout star Jeanise Jones.

According to People, Cohen, the star and creator of the movie, has donated $100,000 to Jones’ Oklahoma City community on her behalf. Per Jones’ request, the funds will be distributed by Ebenezer Baptist Church and will go towards providing shelter, food, and other needs for the community currently struggling with ice storms and power outages. The money will not be for the church itself.

Jones won over audiences when she appeared in the Borat sequel as a “babysitter” for Maria Bakalova’s character — a 15-year-old girl named Tutar who would be married off to an older man.

In a GoFundMe set up by Jones’ pastor, Pastor Derrick Scobey, he explained how she wound up with a role in the movie, admitting that it was not scripted.

“She was recruited from our church the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City after Producers spoke to me about needing a “Black Grandmother” for a small role in a “documentary.” Jeanise emerged as that person and she was completely unaware that this was a comedy, and all of this was made up,” Scobey wrote.

He then asked fans to donate to Jones, who is currently unemployed.

“Please consider saying thank you to Jeanise with a tangible gift. She’s unemployed right now due to Covid,” he shared. “Previously, she worked on a job for 32 years!”

In response to Cohen’s generous donation, Scobey told People,”I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has. Maybe it’s a little risqué, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart.”

The GoFundMe has raised over $135,000 as of Thursday night.