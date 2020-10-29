Medical Board takes immediate action on East Texas doctor

MARSHALL — The Texas Medical Board restricted the license of a Marshall doctor on Thursday. According to a media brief, Dr. Shaun Bobbi Kelehan had his license reduced for “engaging in non-consensual sexual encounters with a patient and administered medications to the patient during these encounters.” The Board’s disciplinary panel determined that medical practice “poses a continuing threat to public welfare.” Kelehan is prohibited from seeing, examining, treating, prescribing to, or otherwise practicing medicine on male patients.

“Dr. Kelehan shall not see, examine, treat, prescribe to, or practice medicine on any patient outside of in-person encounters within his clinics, including telemedicine, call coverage, and telephone refill encounters,” the announcement said. The restriction was effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.