Smallwoods announces ‘The Campus’ Project to add 200 plus employees

LONGVIEW — Smallwoods revealed a project Thursday, that will consolidate 9 facilities and add more than 200 employees over the next two years. The Longview-based company now begins site work for the one million square foot facility set on 200 plus acres of land. “The Campus” will house the Smallwoods team and consolidate all manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and administration functions in one location. The goal of ‘The Campus’ project is to provide a thriving and creative workplace culture for employees, with modern design elements and keeping the native East Texas surroundings undisturbed. To learn more visit http://www.smallwoodhome.com/blogs.