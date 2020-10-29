Advertisement

‘Songbird’ trailer imagines a bleak world with COVID-23

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2020 at 4:07 pm

STX Films(LOS ANGELES) -- Can’t imagine a year worse than 2020? Well, the new pandemic thriller Songbird does it for us.

The film, starring KJ Apa and Sofia Carson, dropped its first trailer Thursday, which shows the world in its fourth year of quarantine after COVID-19 mutates into an even more deadly strain, COVID-23.

Apa plays Nico, a delivery man with a rare immunity to the virus who’s able to continue his job as an essential worker. He falls in love with Sara, played by Carson, even though the two have never met in person due to the strict lockdown. When he finds out Sara might be infected, he goes on a mission to save her.

The film went into production in July, becoming the first movie to shoot in Los Angeles following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Songbird, produced by Michael Bay, also stars Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Paul Walter Hauser, Craig Robinson, Peter Stormare and Alexandra Daddario.

A release date has yet to be announced.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back