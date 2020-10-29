Texas gives El Paso area inmates N95 masks as cases rise

EL PASO (AP) – Texas prisons are giving N95 medical masks to people serving time in state facilities in the El Paso area and the Panhandle, where the coronavirus has surged in recent weeks. A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said it is standard procedure to give the respirators to inmates in custody in “areas that have seen a higher case load.” El Paso officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 1,128 new positive tests on Thursday, bringing the total active cases to more than 14,000.