Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2020 at 3:37 pm

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) -- Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married!

The actress, 35, and Saturday Night Live cast member, 38, announced the news of their nuptials in a post on the Meals on Wheels America Instagram account on Thursday.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” a statement on the account read.

The statement added that the couple’s wedding wish “is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica" and asked for donations to the nonprofit.

Johansson and Jost confirmed their engagement in May 2019.

This is Jost’s first marriage and Johansson’s third. She was married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2011, then to French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014-2017.

The actress shares a six-year-old daughter, Rose, with Dauriac.

By Hayley FitzPatrick

