TISD launches new podcast series

October 29, 2020
TYLER – Tyler ISD is adding a new podcast to its list of communication vehicles designed to keep parents and the community informed of the latest news from around the District. Hosted by Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines, the Talks with Tyler ISD podcast series will feature a variety of guests, covering everything from district-wide objectives and initiatives to inspiring stories from students and classroom teachers. The first audiocast starts Friday, when Dr. Marty Crawford talks about how the District continues to adapt and deliver through the COVID pandemic.

