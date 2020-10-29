Tyler Parks and Rec receives grant funds

TYLER — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department received a grant this week from the Louis and Peaches Owen Family Foundation totaling $7,000. The monies will go to the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum, the annual Holiday in the Garden event at the Tyler Rose Garden and annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament. The Owen family has supported these events for 10 years. From the total amount, the Goodman-LeGrand Museum was allocated $5,000 to go towards the $26,793 needed to complete Phase 1 of its restoration project.

The Holiday in the Garden event will receive $1,500 to purchase replacement LED lights and equipment. $500 will go towards the Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament that will take place in January benefiting the East Texas Food Bank. For more information regarding any of these projects or events, contact Debbie Isham, special events and Goodman supervisor at (903) 531-1214.