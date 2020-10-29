Senator Cornyn addresses supporters Thursday in Tyler

TYLER — Senator John Cornyn stopped in Tyler Thursday to rally voters as the campaign enters the final days. “What we are trying to do is make the rest of the country look more like Texas. When Chuck Schummer and his Silicone Valley billionaires and Michael Bloomberg from New York, pour 10’s of millions of dollars into Texas, they want to make Texas more like the East Coast or West Coast. Are we gonna let them do that? We are not gonna let them do that, not on our watch!”

The Senator from Texas continued, “We just have a few short days left. We gotta run through the tape, we can’t start celebrating until every ballot is counted. We know that there may be a little bit of confusion on election day with some of the mail in ballots and some of the things that are happening around the country. But we know that preserving Texas values is worth everything we can possibly do. We are here to say thank you for everything that you have done. We are counting on Tyler, Smith County, and East Texas to win this for us on November 3rd.