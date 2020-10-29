Advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to give away $10,000 in prizes for virtual Halloween costume contest

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2020 at 9:44 am

ABC Entertainment(NEW YORK) -- There are multiple exciting and spooky reasons to tune into Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday! Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will be parading around in a variety of intricate and hilarious costumes throughout their show and want you to do the same for a shot at some amazing prizes.

Friday's episode kicks off the special "Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost as Scary as Real Life," which will, once again, set the standard for Halloween celebrations.

This year's festivities may look a little different this year due to COVID-19, which explains why Ripa and Seacrest are putting so much effort into this year's crop of costumes, such as an eclectic Zoom call and Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek dressed as the pope. That's just a sample of what the audience will enjoy on Friday.

The show's popular Halloween costume contest also needed a 2020 update, so it will be virtual this year. With no fans in studio, those who entered the contest will put on their most creative costume and compete among the virtual audience to win from a stack of prizes totaling $10,000.

Beyond the costumes, the show will also pay homage to some of the biggest movers and shakers in pop culture this year, from the Netflix phenomenon Tiger King to the myriad of trendy recipes that took the nation by storm during lockdown.

The show will also perform a virtual singalong, teasing the event as something "that only Live could produce."

Joining Seacrest and Ripa Friday will be Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth, Survivor host Jeff Probst, Dr. Sandra Lee aka Dr. Pimple Popper and Botched doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is a syndicated program so check your local listings for scheduling.

By Megan Stone

By Megan Stone

