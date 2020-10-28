Henderdon Couny woman arrested on controlled substance charges

ATHENS — A Mabank woman was arrested with a substantial amount of meth in her possession while in a subdivision off Cedar Creek Lake. According to a media release Wednesday from Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, Jessica Flatt, 32, was pulled over for a traffic violation. During the stop, she admitted to having meth in her possession. After taking her into custody, the drugs weighed in at 105 grams, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Flatts was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and taken to the Henderson County Jail.