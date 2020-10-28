Billy Joe Shaver dead at 81

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Outlaw country singer songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, who wrote songs like “Honky Tonk Heroes,” “I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train,” and “Old Five and Dimers Like Me,” has died. He was 81. His friend Connie Nelson said he died Wednesday in Texas following a stroke. Born in Corsicana, Texas, Shaver was among the original group of outlaw country artists in the early ’70s, penning songs for Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare, Kris Kristofferson, Tom T. Hall and Willie Nelson. Shaver’s lyrics reflected his hardscrabble upbringing in Texas, where he lost part of two fingers while working at a lumber mill. He came to Nashville in 1968 and was signed as a writer to Bare’s publishing company.