Khloe Kardashian reveals she had COVID-19 earlier this year

ABC/Fred Lee(LOS ANGELES) — Khloe Kardashian reveals that she contracted the novel coronavirus this past spring.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe shares a video she recorded while quarantining in her room as she battled the virus. “It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days,” she admits in a raspy voice.

Khloe says her symptoms included vomiting, shaking, hot and cold flashes and the “craziest headache.” She also had a burning sensation in her chest when she coughed and says her throat wasn’t fully recovered during the time she took the video.

“Let me tell you, that sh** is real, but we’re all going to get through this. I’m praying if we follow orders and listen we’re all going to be ok,” she assured.

In separate talking head videos, sister Kim Kardashian West shares that she had a “gut” feeling that Khloe had the virus, based on how sick she was as they were awaiting her test results, with mom Kris Jenner adding that she called every doctor she could reach “trying to find somebody that could help her.”

Khloe has since recovered from the virus and recently attended Kim’s lavish 40th birthday party on a private island.

By Cillea Houghton

