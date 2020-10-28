City of Tyler applies for flood infrastructure grant from TWDB

TYLER — The Tyler City Council unanimously voted to adopt a resolution on Wednesday, that would authorize the city to apply for funding from the Texas Water Development Board, Flood Infrastructure Fund program grant. The FIF program provides financial assistance in the form of loans and grants for flood control, flood mitigation and drainage projects. The two projects identified for the grant were preliminary engineering studies to analyze drainage along Gentry Parkway and the area west of South Palace Avenue between Erwin Street and Old Noonday Road.

The Black Fork Creek at Gentry Parkway preliminary engineering study will provide detailed analysis of the drainage along Gentry Parkway, as well as the bridge at the Black Fork Creek crossing. The study would establish flooding inundation limits and develop mitigation alternatives. If selected for the FIF program grant, TWDB would pay for 35 percent or $28,000 of the $80,000 total cost. The remaining $52,000 would be funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.