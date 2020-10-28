Van Zandt County man sentenced for federal drug trafficking crimes

TYLER, Texas – A 41-year-old Wills Point man was sentenced to 142 months for his role in federal drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas. According to a media release on Wednesday, Rickey James Howard learned his punishment after pleading guilty in Jan., to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to information presented in court, a co-conspirator sold approximately 10.4 grams of methamphetamine during a controlled purchase, using methamphetamine that was stored in a residence Howard shared with the co-conspirator and that Howard knew was stored in the residence in Van Zandt County.

Howard possessed, approximately 135 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. He possessed the methamphetamine for the purpose of distribution to others. Howard also agreed to a money judgment forfeiture of $8,000, representing proceeds received by Howard from his offense. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.