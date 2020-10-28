Jon Stewart marks return to television with new show and partnership with Apple

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been a few years since Jon Stewart took his final bow on The Daily Show and stepped aside for new host Trevor Noah to take over.

Five years later, the acclaimed talk show host is poised to make a grand return to television after inking a new deal with Apple.

Variety reports that Stewart, alongside his production company Busboy Productions, entered a multi-year deal with Apple to helm an hour-long program dedicated to breaking down current events. Already, Stewart has been signed for multiple seasons — and he hasn’t even shot his first episode, yet.

The show is expected to focus on one daily topic per episode and tackle a variety of subjects such as politics, national events or events near and dear to Stewart’s heart.

The Emmy Award-winner will also launch a podcast to accompany the brand new series.

Stewart was the face of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show for 16 years, which earned him 56 Emmy nominations and two Peabody Awards. In addition, the show helped launch the careers of several contributors, namely Stephen Colbert, John Oliver and Samantha Bee.

It is currently unknown when Stewart’s new series on Apple TV+ is set to begin production or premiere.

By Megan Stone

