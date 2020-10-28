Ore City man sentenced to 70 years for child exploitation

EAST TEXAS — A 40-year-old Ore City man has been sentenced to 70 years in federal prison for child exploitation. According to our news partner KETK, Jeremy OKieth Kyle, who also goes by several aliases, pleaded guilty on Feb. 19, to three counts of coercion and enticement. According to information presented in court, between 2013 and 2018, Kyle, a convicted sex offender, committed numerous offenses against 18 minor female victims and four adult women. He used a variety of false personas and promises of love and money to convince the victims to meet him and engage in sexual encounters. He acquired images and videos of the victims engaged in sexually explicit conduct and threatened to distribute those images and videos in order to coerce more sexual encounters. This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.