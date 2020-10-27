Food distribution events this week in Kilgore and Tyler

EAST TEXAS — Two East Texas Ministries will be distributing food to help people in need. The All Tribes Worship Center in Kilgore will be giving out food boxes Friday and St. James CME Church in Tyler will give out food boxes on Saturday. The Rev. Brian Lightner, the pastor of St. James CME, said both efforts are part of a Food and Drug Administration program to get food to families who are facing financial hardship because of the pandemic. According to our news partner KETK, right at 15,000 boxes containing meat, dairy items and fresh fruit and vegetables will be given out at each location.

Organizers say people needing food will not be turned away. The food event at All Tribes Worship Center, on Highway 42, Kilgore, is set to begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Food boxes will be distributed beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday St. James CME, on N. Border Ave. Tyler.