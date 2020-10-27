Teen with non-life threatening injuries following crash

KILGORE — A 14-year-old driver struck a tree on Tuesday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, the youth was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 when he lost control before crashing. The teen had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Kilgore Rescue Unit. The teenager was transported to a local hospital by Champion EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say speed and weather were contributing factors in the wreck.