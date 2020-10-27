‘Colin in Black & White’: Jaden Michael to star as Colin Kaepernick in Netflix series

Netflix (LOS ANGELES) — Colin in Black & White has landed its star.

The Netflix series surrounding the life and career of civil rights activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick has cast 17-year-old Jaden Michael in the title role as Kaepernick as a teen. Michael’s previous acting credits include Wonderstruck and the recently released Netflix comedy horror film Vampires vs. The Bronx.

The limited series will feature six episodes focusing on Kaepernick’s young adult years growing up in a mixed-race household as a Black son adopted by a white family, chronicling the impactful moments that compelled him to become an athlete and activist.

The NFL player made headlines for his activism in 2016 when he, as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, knelt during the national anthem before the games as a silent protest against systemic racism and police brutality.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens. We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face,” Kaepernick says about the series. “We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Kaeperick co-created the Netflix show with Selma and 13th director Ava DuVernay. Kapernick will also serve as the series narrator.

By Cillea Houghton

