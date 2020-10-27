Martinez, to Begin Serving Tenure as Chair of the Performance Oversight and Monitoring Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Nominations Committee of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has elected Scott Martinez, CEcD, President and CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council & CEO of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a media brief, Martinez will serve a one-year term as Chair of the Performance Oversight and Monitoring Committee of the IEDC Board of Directors. The nomination took place during IEDC’s 2020 Annual Conference. Martinez’s term will start fthe first day of 2021.

Martinez was named the President and CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council and CEO of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce on July 28, 2020 after serving as President of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership since 2013. “We look forward to Mr. Martinez’s leadership as Chair of the Performance Oversight and Monitoring Committee,” says Kenny McDonald, CEcD, President and Chief Economic Officer of One Columbus (OH) and 2020 Chair, IEDC Board of Directors. “His new leadership role will ensure great accomplishments in 2021 and beyond.”