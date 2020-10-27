Tyler house fire deemed “suspicious”

TYLER — Fire officials were on the scene of a house fire in Tyler Tuesday, in which they called “suspicious.” According to our news partner KETK, one person lives at the home, but it appears they were not present when the fire started around 6:30 a.m. No one was injured in the structure fire. It is not clear if the house was insured or if smoke detectors were installed. In spite of the fire, light damage happened inside. The investigation into the fire is still on-going.