ATHENS — The TVCC Cardinal Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 16, at Athens Country Club. Proceeds will benefit the Cardinal Club, according to a press brief on Tuesday. Tee time is 11 a.m. A meal will be served afterwards. The four-person scramble is $300 per team. For more information or to enter a team, contact Eddie Kite at 903-675-6359 or eddie.kite@tvcc.edu.