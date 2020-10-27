Jamie Foxx mourns the passing of his little sister, DeOndra Dixon

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Jamie Foxx is grieving the unexpected loss of his little sister, 36-year-old DeOndra Dixon.

In an emotional announcement on Monday, the Academy Award-winning actor shared the heartbreaking news about his younger sister alongside a series of photos of the two over the years.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” Foxx expressed in the emotional eulogy that honored Dixon. “My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive.”

“Anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light,” continued the Just Mercy star. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show.”



Foxx warmly remarked that his little sister was known to bust moves that “gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money.”

“I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on,” the 52-year-old actor noted, who went on to add that the “pain is unbelievable” as he relives all the “great memories” that they shared.

“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me,” he vowed. “I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love.”

Foxx signed off asking fans to send their prayers and positive thoughts to his mourning family.

Dixon, who had Down Syndrome and was a Special Olympics athlete, was honored by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011 when they made her their ambassador.

The organization honored her on Monday, writing, “Devastated for DeOndra’s family, devastated for our community, devastated at Global. She will ALWAYS be remembered.”

