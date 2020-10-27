Advertisement

Bette Midler confirms the main cast of ‘Hocus Pocus’ is returning for a sequel

BUENA VISTA PICTURES/ANDREW COOPER(NEW YORK) -- The Sanderson sisters are back, witches! Bette Midler confirmed Monday that the beloved Halloween staple Hocus Pocus is getting a sequel. Even better? The original cast is all in.

"They want to make a movie. They’ve asked us if we were interested, and, of course, all of us said 'Yeah,'" Midler, who played the wicked Winifred Sanderson, told WNYW.

It appears the 74-year-old actress has been waiting very patiently for that particular phone call, gushing, "I’m game. I’m totally game."

Although she's extremely excited to adorn the big red wig and buck teeth, Midler disclosed that she is having a hard time accepting that the movie came out in 1993.

"It was so bizarre to have been these characters 27 years ago," the Academy Award nominee mentioned.

Still, it seems no time has gone by for her and her co stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who recently reunited to perform the virtual charity event, In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.

Midler says the three of them immediately jumped right back into the Sanderson sister mindset as soon as they went through hair and makeup for the big show -- which she assures is a full on production and "is not like your regular Zoom-grid show."

"It was so bizarre, because we fell into exactly the same relationship we had and the same style of behaving on-screen that we had 27 years ago," she laughed. "As if we had been off for a weekend!"

So far, it is unknown when Hocus Pocus 2 will hit theaters or start production.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

