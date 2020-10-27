Netflix drops first look at Christian Serratos embodying Selena Quintanilla in ‘Selena: The Series’

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The Queen of Tejano Music Selena Quintanilla lives on in the new Netflix bio-drama, Selena: The Series, set to debut December 4. Netflix premiered the series’ official trailer on Monday.

The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos has completely transformed into the Tejano queen to tell her life story before it was tragically cut short in 1995.

Serratos, playing Selena, revisits the “Dreaming of You” singer’s path to stardom and explores how the 24-year-old shattered several glass ceilings to become a force within a male-dominated genre of Latin music.

The series will explore the singer’s life from when she was first inspired to pursue a singing career to becoming the first female artist to win the Grammy for Best Mexican-American album.

In addition, the series will go behind the scenes, exploring the singer’s professional, romantic and familial relationships and how they changed as her career exploded.

Moisés Zamora, who executive produces the series, tells Entertainment Weekly, “Fans can expect to see us go into the depths of this family’s journey, including their early days going from gig-to-gig.”

“Selena was on the road since she was like 11 or 12 and it was truly a family affair,” continues Zamora. “You’ll see her coming of age as she transforms into the incredibly confident superstar everyone knows and loves. We will dive into the family dynamics and will show some interesting things people don’t know about the Quintanillas.”

Selena was murdered in 1995 by her fan club’s president, Yolanda Saldivar.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.