Texas fire chief seen in photos eating sushi off naked woman

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Officials in San Antonio say they are reviewing the actions of the city’s fire chief after photos were made public in which he was eating sushi displayed on a mostly nude woman at a firefighter’s birthday party this year. The San Antonio Express-News reported Friday it had obtained two photos that showed Fire Chief Charles Hood posing next to a woman who does not appear to be wearing any clothes and whose body is partly covered by sushi, flowers and leaves as she lies on a table. City Manager Erik Walsh says officials will be looking into this. Hood says he didn’t intend to offend anyone.