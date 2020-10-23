$7.5 million awarded to Tyler/Longview

TYLER — East Texas is being awarded $7.5 million from Gov. Abbott’s Public Safety Office. Abbott announced earlier this month that the state would be allocating $296 million to different programs that will deliver resources for public safety initiatives. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler, Longview and nearby areas will receive a total of $7,574,594.20 the governor’s press office announced on Thursday.

The funding will be used for the following:

Addressing Violence Against Women – 4 ($223,481.17)

Bullet Resistant Vests – 5 ($52,698.93)

Homeland Security – 20 ($602,538.16)

Human Trafficking – 1 ($194,244.77)

Justice Assistance – 20 ($527,382.26)

Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention – 3 ($152,123)

SAFE Ready Facilities – 2 ($100,000)

Serving Victims of Crime – 13 ($1,818,135.91)

Statewide Radio Infrastructure- 9 ($3,199,990)

Texas Anti-Gang – 1 ($704,000.00)