$7.5 million awarded to Tyler/Longview

$7.5 million awarded to Tyler/LongviewPosted/updated on: October 23, 2020 at 4:50 pm
TYLER — East Texas is being awarded $7.5 million from Gov. Abbott’s Public Safety Office. Abbott announced earlier this month that the state would be allocating $296 million to different programs that will deliver resources for public safety initiatives. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler, Longview and nearby areas will receive a total of $7,574,594.20 the governor’s press office announced on Thursday.
The funding will be used for the following:
Addressing Violence Against Women – 4 ($223,481.17)
Bullet Resistant Vests – 5 ($52,698.93)
Homeland Security – 20 ($602,538.16)
Human Trafficking – 1 ($194,244.77)
Justice Assistance – 20 ($527,382.26)
Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention – 3 ($152,123)
SAFE Ready Facilities – 2 ($100,000)
Serving Victims of Crime – 13 ($1,818,135.91)
Statewide Radio Infrastructure- 9 ($3,199,990)
Texas Anti-Gang – 1 ($704,000.00)