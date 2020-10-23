Man arrested in connection to fire ruled arson

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s office, and several local law enforcement agencies have arrested Dan Cruz Woods for setting fire to the Coker Enterprise building on October 12. According to our news partner KETK, Woods, 30, of Tyler, was arrested Friday for the second-degree felony. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said Woods is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond. It is not known whether or not Woods is connected to both fires. Brooks said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Smith County Sheriff’s Office; and the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office also aided in the investigation. If convicted, Woods faces two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Brooks said he anticipates additional charges to be filed against Woods. The October 12 fire was the second fire at Coker Enterprises in which happened less than two weeks than the first one on September 30.