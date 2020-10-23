ER drive-thru trick or treating event set for Halloween in Longview

LONGVIEW — A spooky ER Drive-Thru Trick or Treat experience was announced Friday. The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Emergency Center North Park hospital is inviting families from across East Texas to come enjoy the fun scheduled to take place Halloween afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Longview location on E. Hawkins Parkway. The free drive thru event features fun-filled trick-or-treating from the safety of your car, with candy goodie bags.