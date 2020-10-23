‘Anytime avenue’ of disposal available in Longview

LONGVIEW — October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. Longview Police are reminding residents that the police headquarters is a place to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs. Authorities say the drop box in the department lobby, on Cotton St., is always available. Items that can be dropped off include over-the-counter medications, prescription drugs, medications for pets and medicated lotions or ointments, said information from the police department. Items that are not allowed include needles and other sharp objects, hazardous waste, thermometers, illegal narcotic substances, trash, mail, lost and found materials and empty containers.