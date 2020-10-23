Longview City Council approves $23.9 million contract for voter-approved police station

LONGVIEW — The Longview City Council voted to approve a $23.9 million contract to construct a 74,300-square-foot police station on Thursday. This is part of a series of public safety enhancements approved by voters totaling $52.4 million in the Public Safety bond election in 2018. Other public safety enhancements in the bond include renovating and expanding Fire Station 5, constructing a new Fire Station 7, replacing and relocating Fire Station 8, moving the Fire and Police Training Center, and renovating the current police building. Construction on the police station should begin in early 2021. https://longviewtexas.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=2885.