Chick-Fil-A to partner with ETFB

EAST TEXAS — Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A restaurants in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and across East Texas will host Baked Goods for Backpacks. On Friday Ikey Eason told KTBB, “We approached the food bank and said, hey what can we do to help? And we, just rolled out a brownie for Chick-fil-A across the nation…So any customer that orders a brownie or a cookie, for all of next week, Oct 26 -31, we will in turn donate right back to the food bank.” Specifically the initiative benefits ETFB’s BackPack Program, which battles the child-hunger program.

Eason continued, “We have had a long partnership with ETFB, Chick-Fil-A has been in East Texas for 45 years, since 1975. We’ve always had a really good relationship. You know the COVID pandemic has really impacted their ability to not only fund raise, and do the normal things that they have done, but it has also put a lot of strain on families across the board.” The pandemic has increased the rate of food insecurity among East Texas children by 10% with now over 105,000 East Texas children facing hunger.