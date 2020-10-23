Washington Football Team to allow 3,000 fans at stadium

(NEW YORK) -- The Washington Football Team will allow about 3,000 season ticket holders to attend its Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants, the team said Friday. Everyone must wear a mask, use mobile ticketing, follow social distancing rules and pay without cash. Tailgating won't be allowed, the team said. The decision was made with "the state of Maryland's approval and under the supervision of Prince George's County," the team said, adding that it'll continue to re-evaluate fan numbers for future games.

