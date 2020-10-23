Judge urges U.S. to help find parents deported without kids

SAN DIEGO (AP) – A federal judge is urging the Trump administration to do more to help court-appointed researchers find hundreds of parents who are still separated from their children three years after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. The judge didn’t issue an order Thursday but asked the government to explore ways to make it easier to find the parents. Most of them were deported to their Central American homelands. A court filing revealed this week that researchers have been unable to track down the parents of 545 children. The number is much larger than previously known and has drawn outcry.