Texas sends more medical forces to virus hot spot in El Paso

AUSTIN (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that Texas is sending more medical reinforcements to the El Paso area in response to the region’s surge of coronavirus cases and the illness the virus causes. The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will send more medical personnel and equipment this week to address the surge of COVID-19 cases. The move comes during the same week that El Paso County reported 3,750 new coronavirus cases, including 1,161 on Thursday. That number accounts for 17.5% of the 21,321 reported this week by the state’s 254 counties.