James Van Der Beek captures his kids’ hilarious reaction to watching his cameo in Kesha’s “Blow”

The Dawson’s Creek alum on Thursday introduced his two eldest children to the music video, not telling them that he has a rainbow shootout with the “Praying” singer while surrounded by people wearing unicorn heads.

The music video ends with him losing the battle and Kesha mounting his head on a wall.

Of course, Van Der Beek captured Olivia, 10, and eight-year-old Joshua’s wide eyed disbelief and confusion as they watched the wacky four minute music video.

The moment the actor struts on screen, Olivia dramatically rolls her eyes and cringes as she shouts, “Oh my gawwd!”

“End of era. Finally found some of my old work that mortifies my daughter,” Van Der Beek cackled triumphantly in the caption, before revealing why he decided to star in the wild music video.

“About ten years ago, coming off a career ebb, I tried out a year of saying ‘yes’ to anything if I hadn’t done it before, and if it sounded like fun,” the Dancing with the Stars alum explained. “It was an antidote to the preciousness that often rides side saddle with success (and almost always steers it off the road).”

“Make fun of the crying meme? Yes! Play a bizarro version of myself on TV? Sign me up,” he continued. “Agree to do a Kesha video where I shoot unicorns who bleed rainbows? Why the hell not?”

While the music video was “shot great – and quite well-received at the time,” his children critically panned the performance.

“I guess you can’t always predict what your kids are going to think ten years down the road. Nor should you even try,” the Teen Choice Award winner snickered.

