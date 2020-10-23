Chelsea Handler offers to pay 50 Cent’s taxes if he retracts support for Trump

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Chelsea Handler just made her ex 50 Cent a pretty generous offer.

On Monday, the 45-year-old rapper publicly backed President Donald Trump after seeing that American’s earning over $400,000 a year could potentially have to pay 62% in taxes under Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.

“WHAT THE… (VOTE ForTRUMP),” he tweeted. “IM OUT… I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya… mind.”

In response, Handler threw a bit of shade, commenting, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

The Power star replied with a plea for Handler not to let politics get between them but, instead of agreeing to disagree on the topic, the comedian proposed another option — to take of the tax bill for him.

“Hey… I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses,” she wrote. “Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you… Remember?”

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, dated Handler briefly in 2010 after he appeared on her talk show Chelsea Lately.

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist received a ton of backlash over his original tweet with fans who accusing him of choosing personal gain over the greater well-being of the country. However, he also received support from the likes of well-known Trump supporters and political commentators Tomi Lahren and Candace Owens.

Nonetheless, his current stance is ironic considering that he previously told James Corden he turned down $500,000 to perform at Trump’s 2017 inauguration, saying, “Not all money is good money.”

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.