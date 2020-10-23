‘Bless This Mess’ star Lake Bell splits with husband of seven years

Greg Doherty/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Bless This Mess co-creator and star Lake Bell has split with her husband Scott Campbell after seven years of marriage.

Bell and Campbell announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday.

“After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children…Scott and I are ending our marriage, but continuing our loving family,” Bell shared on Instagram.

“With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days,” she added.

Campbell expressed a similar sentiment, on his Instagram page, writing, “Nine years together, seven years married, two luminary children, countless miles, infinite laughs — I couldn’t be more proud of every single [one] of them.”

“Now we find ourselves ending our marriage and transitioning the love and friendship we’ve always had into a new chapter,” he continued.

Added Campbell, “All the feelings are felt, and I have invincible confidence in us as parental warriors and as best friends for all our days.”

Bell, 41, met the 43-year-old in 2011 on the set of Bell’s HBO show How to Make It in America. and tied the knot in New Orleans two years later. They shares daughter Nova, six, and son Ozgood, three.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.