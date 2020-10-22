2 Road Bond Projects to begin in November

TYLER — Smith County is getting ready to start two Road Bond Projects in November that will improve three heavily travelled county roads. The County said in a press brief on Thursday, The first project will include improvements to County Roads 1113 (Lake Placid Road), from CR 1125 to CR 1141; and CR 1125 (Greenbriar Road), from Texas Highway 155 to CR 1113. Work will include replacing a major cross-drainage structure, stabilizing and widening of the base material and overlaying 4.5 miles of roadway, Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said. The project is projected to cost $1,339,491.

This project includes the second phase of work to Lake Placid Road. The first phase was about 2.1 miles, beginning at its intersection with Texas Highway 155 and ending at the bridge. It was completed in 2018. The Texas Department of Transportation then replaced the bridge in 2019, before the second phase could begin, Davis said.

The second phase of improvements to Lake Placid Road continues work from the new bridge, just east of CR 1125, and west to CR 1141, just past the Toll 49 overpass. The project also includes improvements to about 1 mile of CR 1141, between CR 1135 and CR 1140. The second project will improve 3.1 miles of CR 2177 (Mixon Road) near Troup, from Texas Highway 110 to the Cherokee County line. Work will include widening and stabilizing the base material and asphalt overlay. Texana Land & Asphalt, Inc. was the lowest bidder, at $985,892, and was awarded the contract. Davis said the projects are expected to begin in November, and should be completed in the spring of 2021.