Early voting numbers are up in Smith County

TYLER — Last summer Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson predicted a higher than normal turnout for the presidential election in the fall. According to our news partner KETK, and to date she has been right. As of Thursday, more ballots had been cast in Smith County through roughly the first week of early voting than the entire March primary. 5,033 people voted Wednesday, bringing the total # of votes cast to 42,440, surpassing the 40,036 people who voted in the March Primary Election. There are 146,225 registered voters in Smith County.