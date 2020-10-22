Slain Houston fire investigator remembered fondly at service

HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston arson investigator who was killed in a shootout with a suspect is being remembered by family and friends as an excellent husband, a good friend and someone who dedicated his life to the service of his community. Hundreds of people Thursday attended a memorial service for Houston Fire Department Investigator Lemuel Bruce, who was fatally shot Oct. 16. Marc Rios, the investigator’s brother-in-law, says Bruce inspired people and “everywhere he went he made things better.” Police say the 44-year-old Bruce died while he was investigating a recent string of fires in northwest Houston. The man authorities say killed Bruce later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.