2020 Texas Rose Festival postponed til 2021, but beauty remains

TYLER — Historically, October in Tyler is synonymous with the Texas Rose Festival. On Thursday, Liz Ballard told KTBB, “Normally, the four-day festival is jam packed with events including the Queen’s Coronation, a Rose Show, the Queens Tea, and the Rose Parade.” However, due to the coronavirus things look a lot different this year. The 2020 Texas Rose Festival was postponed like many events this year. The Texas Rose Festival Executive Director said, “We had to kind of put the breaks on all of the costume construction in June of this year. So, costumes are still in the creation stage, some have not started as of yet. The theme from 2020, ‘Secrets of the Garden,’ will remain the same for 2021. All of the court members will remain the same. So, moving forward the court will be actually a year older, so that nobody will be missed.”

In absence of the Coronation and Parade, Ballard said there are some other options to whet your appetite until next year. “You know the Garden is beautiful right now. It’s in its blooming peak. The museum is open. We have footage. We have last year’s Coronation rolling. So if someone wanted to watch that in its entirety. We have that going on here at the Museum, and they’ve been running that at the Atrium of the Rose Garden Center as well.” In 2016, the economic impact to the city of Tyler was $2.5 million dollars.