Authorities looking for 2 missing East Texan teens

MARSHALL — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teenage runaways. According to our news partner KETK, the two went missing from Heartlight Ministries around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The teens are identified as 17-year-old Susanna Burks and 15-year-old Jada Allen. Burks is 5’7”, 135 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a distinctive mark on her nose and was last seen wearing a black top. Allen is 5’3″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She had on a red St. Louis Cardinals sweatshirt. Contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000, or any law enforcement agency, with details regarding this case.