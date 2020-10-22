Today is Thursday October 22, 2020

Texas reports most active COVID-19 cases since summer peak

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2020 at 12:13 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – The second coronavirus wave in Texas continues with more active cases than at any time since the summertime peak. State health officials Wednesday estimated that 84,538 cases were active cases of COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes. That’s the most since Sept. 1. Of Wednesday’s active cases, 4,782 required hospitalization, the most since Aug. 26. The 4,991 new cases, along with 261 unreported cases from earlier, increased the Texas total for the eight-month outbreak to almost 839,000 cases. The Texas COVID-19 death toll of 114 Wednesday raised the outbreak total to 17,201.

