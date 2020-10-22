Netflix lifts curtain on dazzling ‘The Prom’ trailer

Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix © 2020(LOS ANGELES) — Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden are heading to Prom.

Today, Netflix unveiled the trailer for the upcoming film, The Prom, based off the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, who also co-wrote the screenplay.

The plot follows Steep’s Dee Dee Allen and Corden’s Barry Glickman, Broadway stars whose careers are on the line after a failed production. They team up with washed-up actors Angie, played by Kidman, and Trent, played by Andrew Rannells, to travel to Edgewater, Indiana, where high school student Emma Nolan, portrayed by Jo Ellen Pellman, is forbidden from attending prom with her girlfriend Alyssa, portrayed by Ariana DeBose.

Initially done in an attempt to salvage their public images, the stars ultimately create an unforgettable night for the teens that celebrates who they truly are.

The trailer captures the glitz and glamour of the Ryan Murphy-directed flick, complete with flashing lights, glittering costumes and elaborate dance sequences.

“We have come to this community on behalf of a young girl,” Streep says in a voice over, followed by choreographed group numbers and Pellman dancing down a staircase with Kidman, who reassures the young girl, “you do have friends and we are ride or die.”

The Prom debuts on Netflix and in select theaters on December 11.

By Cillea Houghton

