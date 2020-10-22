Covenant House International/Getty Images for A Night of Covenant House Stars By CARENA LIPTAK, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Dolly Parton and Sara Evans are among the female artists lending their voices to "PINK," a new collaboration benefitting the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit working to end breast cancer. The star-studded, cross-genre single also features appearances from Jordin Sparks, Monica and Rita Wilson, the latter of whom is a breast cancer survivor. Evans, who has long been passionate about raising funds and awareness for this cause, says the new song is even more special because it represents women coming together in solidarity for a common cause. "There is something magical that happens when women band together to have a positive impact on the world for our sisters and our daughters," she noted. The song's lyrics offer support for those battling the disease, looking forward toward a better day when nobody has to face breast cancer. One in eight women will be diagnosed with the disease during her lifetime, meaning that nearly everyone will be touched by cancer at some point, either personally or through someone they love. Each year, breast cancer kills over 42,000 women and men in the U.S. To learn more or make a donation, visit the Susan G. Komen website. Watch the music video for "PINK" here:

Dolly Parton teams up with other artists for song to support fight to end breast cancer

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2020 at 11:34 am

(NEW YORK) -- Dolly Parton and Sara Evans are among the female artists lending their voices to "PINK," a new collaboration benefitting the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit working to end breast cancer.



The star-studded, cross-genre single also features appearances from Jordin Sparks, Monica and Rita Wilson, the latter of whom is a breast cancer survivor. Evans, who has long been passionate about raising funds and awareness for this cause, says the new song is even more special because it represents women coming together in solidarity for a common cause.



"There is something magical that happens when women band together to have a positive impact on the world for our sisters and our daughters," she noted.



The song's lyrics offer support for those battling the disease, looking forward toward a better day when nobody has to face breast cancer.



One in eight women will be diagnosed with the disease during her lifetime, meaning that nearly everyone will be touched by cancer at some point, either personally or through someone they love.



Each year, breast cancer kills over 42,000 women and men in the U.S. To learn more or make a donation, visit the Susan G. Komen website.



Watch the music video for "PINK" here:

