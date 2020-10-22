NET Health releases 7-day rolling rate

TYLER — NET Health released the 7-Day Rolling Rate for the previous week on Thursday. The rate is calculated by the average number of all COVID-positive cases, from the previous seven days and is then divided by the population of the county, and then multiplied by 100,000. That final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate. Positive cases of COVID-19 include rapid tests and PCR tests among persons who physically live within one of the seven counties that are covered by the NET Health Disease Surveillance Division. NET Health reminds residents this is a new resource but other sources of information still need to be referenced for your local decision making processes.